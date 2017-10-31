Jorge Masvidal Expects To Receive Title Shot If He Beats Stephen Thompson

Jorge Masvidal isn’t wasting much time while he continues his path towards a welterweight title fight. The next fight lined up on his path comes at UFC 217 against former title contender Stephen Thompson.

If Masvidal is able to pick up the win at the upcoming event, then he believes he should be next in line for a shot at the 170-pound strap, which is currently held by Tyron Woodley.

“For the title, duh. Of course, I won against the guy that went 10 rounds with the champion. That’s my idea,” said Masvidal in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that the winner of the upcoming fight between Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos would be getting next dibs at the title.

Thus, Masvidal might be waiting for a while. Make no mistake about it, this upcoming fight against Thompson has all the makings of a showstopper due to the fact that they both like to keep things on the feet and exchange, which typically makes for an exciting slugfest.

Masvidal believes the challenge is getting the karate expert to engage rather than giving off the illusion that he actually wants to fight.

“As long as he doesn’t get on his bike and run, it should be interesting. I’ve seen him do that in the past, he gets on that bike, side kicks the air and tries to win a decision and my plan is to stop that, put a hurting on him,” added Jorge, who came up short against Demian Maia at UFC 211.

Masvidal also spoke about Colby Covington’s controversial comments following his decision win over Maia this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 119. His comments didn’t go over well with the Brazilians, to say the least after he called them “filthy animals” who reside in a dump. Masvidal is backing up his American Top Team (ATT) training partner.