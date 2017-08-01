Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar Probably Won’t Happen Until Summer 2018, If Ever

If you’re getting hyped up for the potential Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar super fight, you may have to wait awhile.

Jones famously called out for a bout with the hulking former UFC heavyweight champion in his post-fight interview after his epic third-round knockout of former light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in the main event of last Saturday’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from Anaheim, inciting a small wildfire across the MMA stratosphere.

The callout only built upon weeks of speculation that was ramped up when Jones said he ‘would love’ to face Lesnar during UFC 214 fight week, to which Lesnar reacted that he would fight him ‘anytime, anywhere’ – but first he had to worry about ‘D.C.’ Jones took care of that rivalry, and was quick to strategically move on to his next ‘big’ challenge immediately after winning the belt back. Lesnar was also quick to respond to the official callout, warning Jones to be ‘careful what he wished for.’

The fight would most certainly be one of the best-selling UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events of all-time, and it could be able to flirt with the record for the best. However, if the fight is going to happen, it’s not likely to take place until summer 2018 at the very earliest.

According to a report from MMA Fighting’s Dave Meltzer, the fact that Lesnar remains suspended for failing drug tests for banned substance Clomiphene before and during his decision win over Mark Hunt at last summer’s UFC 200. Lesnar retired mid-suspension, so his one-year ban remained ‘frozen’ until he chooses to re-enter the testing pool, for which he still has over six months remaining. The UFC has since clarified Lesnar has not notified them that was his decision as of yet.

So if he was to re-enter the testing pool today, Lesnar wouldn’t be able to face Jones in the early months of 2018 right when his suspension expired. He’d have to be already going through an exhaustive training camp to face arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history, but more impactful may be his status as the WWE Universal Champion. The two biggest events of the WWE’s schedule – The Royal Rumble in late January and WrestleMania in April – would block the road for Lesnar’s return during the spring, leaving the only logical time for him to return to the octagon at July’s International Fight Week event.

A WWE source reportedly told Meltzer that Lesnar was ‘100 percent at Mania. Not even a discussion either way – 100 percent.’ It’s hardly a surprise, as Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in pro-wrestling just like he is the UFC. He could be ready to fight sometime in early June if the UFC did make that happen, and they may or may not need the approval of WWE owner Vince McMahon to make the super bout a reality.

Lesnar’s contract reportedly expires in April, and he could be using his potential UFC comeback as backup to broker a bigger deal if he is to re-sign with the WWE. If that is the case, however, Meltzer noted that he will have to bide his time wisely, as the 40-year-old behemoth’s days to compete in the octagon at a world-class level are numbered.

Regardless of the hurdles and roadblocks to clear in order to make the fight happen, however, it’s an obvious booking that the UFC will do everything in their power to make – even if they have to wait almost a year’s time to accomplish that feat.