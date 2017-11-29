Joe Rogan Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Recent Episodes

Since making some serious bank this past August after his mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Back in October McGregor was heard making homophobic slurs at a UFC event, followed by an incident at a Bellator MMA event in which he got into an altercation with referee Marc Goddard before slapping a security official. There are also rumors circulating that McGregor’s life could be in danger after getting into an altercation with an Irish gang member.

Recently, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, to comment on “The Notorious One’s” recent behavior. Rogan stated that the Irishman certainly ‘makes things fun’ (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I wonder what it would take him, now that he’s had that big crazy fight at the fight where he jumped over the fence and pushed referee Marc Goddard, I wonder what it would take to get him back in the cage now,” said Rogan. “I wonder if there’s gonna be fines and suspensions. I wonder what the f**k is gonna happen. It’s quite fascinating. “I’ll tell you one thing, he makes things fun. He does. He makes things fun with Oscar De La Hoya hitting the heavy bag on him. He should say he’ll fight Oscar De La Hoya but only if Oscar agrees to wear a skirt. ‘You’ve got to wear a skirt and you’ve got to wear fishnet stockings and I’ll f**king fight you.’”

As for McGregor’s fighting career, Rogan claimed that he’d like to see the 155-pound champ take on Tony Ferguson inside the Octagon next before returning for a fight in the world of boxing: