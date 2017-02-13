Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Next Title Defense Set For UFC 211

Reigning UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has her next fight set, as sport.pl has reported that she will defend her title against Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of UFC 211 on May 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

“Joanna Champion” is undefeated as a professional, while also boasting a perfect 7-0 UFC record. The Polish Striker has defended her 115-pound title four consecutive times, most recently edging out Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a back-and-forth five-round war at this past November’s UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Andrade, on the other hand, is currently ranked No. 4 in the strawweight rankings, as she possesses a 7-3 Octagon record. She is currently riding a three-fight win streak that includes victories over former title challenger Jessica Penne, Joanne Calderwood and Angela Hill. Two of those victories also came by way of stoppage.

UFC 211 is set to be headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Junior Dos Santos.