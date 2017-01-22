Jessica Eye & Lauren Murphy Throw Down In Ruthless Twitter War

By Josh Stillman -
Photo by Tommy Gilligan and Kamil Krzaczynski for USA TODAY Sports

It seems like UFC women’s bantamweight Lauren Murphy doesn’t think much of Jessica Eye, and the feeling is mutual.

After Eye recently posted she would be returning to the Octagon soon, Murphy blasted her for being on a four-fight losing streak, and things escalated from there. It appears the two bantamweights are now keen to get it on in the Octagon, and when looking at the tweets below, you can hardly blame them.

Eye is coming off a split decision defeat to former title challenger Bethe Correia, while Murphy is looking to rebound from her own decision setback to Kaitlyn Chookagian.

The fight makes a ton of sense in a somewhat shallow division where one or two big wins can seemingly vault a competitor into the Top 10. And now it’s got its own interesting backstory courtesy of Eye and Murphy’s heated Tweeter beef.

