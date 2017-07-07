Jesse Taylor Submits Dhiego Lima To Win TUF 25

Dhiego Lima (12-6) couldn’t find an answer to Jesse Taylor’s (31-15) ground game when the two met in the TUF 25 finals in the co-main event of (July 7, 2017) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25 Finale from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Known for his grueling style of grappling, Taylor immediately went for a takedown and Lima landed strikes to try to defended it. “JT Money” held on to him and looked for the back. Taylor scored the takedown and was in full guard. He got the back of Lima and went for the choke, but couldn’t get it. He once again took the back and went for a choke, but unsuccessful. The round ended with Taylor raining down punches.

In the second round, however, Lima dropped Taylor with a left hand on the temple early. Taylor turned the tide quickly and took Lima’s back again. He locked in the rear-naked choke and forced the tap.

Taylor is the TUF season 25 winner.

Final Result: Jesse Taylor def. Dhiego Lima via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 0:43