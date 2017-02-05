James Vick Submits Abel Trujillo, Wants To Fight On UFC 211 Card

Before the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 104 began, lightweights took the stage in Houston, Texas. The two 155-pounders were Abel Trujillo (15-7, 1 NC) and James Vick (10-1).

Vick is now the third fighter to defeat Trujillo under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Trujillo bounced around and moved his head looking for the right moment to strike. Vick wouldn’t bite on the feints early. He went high with a kick, but it was blocked. Trujillo went for a takedown and he got it. Vick got back up and held his opponent against the fence momentarily.

“Killa” was popped with a straight right hand. He went for a takedown, but couldn’t get it as the round ended.

The second stanza began and Trujillo landed a left hook. He lunged forward and punched “The Texicutioner” on the neck. After getting hit with a couple of strikes, Trujillo drove in for a takedown but it was unsuccessful.

“Killa’ lunged in with another left hand. Vick threw a knee to the body. He was able to secure a takedown and went for a D’Arce choke. He couldn’t get it, but wound up in side control. He went for it again, but Trujillo got back up.

A knee from Vick to the jaw at the start of the final round rocked Trujillo. Vick forced the tap with a D’Arce choke.

After the bout, Vick told UFC color commentator Brian Stann that he wants to get back to the action on May 13 for the UFC 211 card in Dallas.

Final Result: James Vick def. Abel Trujillo via Submission (D’Arce Choke) – R3. 0:49