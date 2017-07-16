Jack Marshman Scores Decision Win Over Ryan Janes

The main card of UFC Fight Night Glasgow rolled along with a bout in the middleweight division. Ryan Janes (9-3) took on Jack Marshman (22-6).

Both men stepped inside The SSE Hydro coming off losses. After riding an eight-fight winning streak, Janes was submitted by Gerald Meerschaert. Marshman had his own streak put to an end courtesy of Thiago Santos.

Marshman looked to close the distance early. A counter right hand was there for Janes. A left hook to the body was there for Marshman. He landed a couple of strikes clean. Janes got in another counter strike. A hard hook landed for Marshman. A left hand connected for Marshman.

Janes found himself on the receiving end of clean strikes. He threw a kick to the body. Marshman answered with a leg kick and a combination upstairs. Marshman fired off some shots, but Janes landed some strikes of his own. Janes pushed his opponent against the fence as the round ended.

The second stanza began and Marshman popped his opponent with a jab. Janes had no answer for Marshman’s jabs. He left himself open to a bevy of clean shots. Janes pushed his opponent against the fence. Marshman broke free and popped Janes with more clean shots as the round ended.

Marshman again closed the distance at the start of the final frame. A counter punch scored for Janes. A series of knees to the body in the clinch was there for Janes. Time was briefly called for a mouthpiece. When the action resumed, Janes found a home for the jab. A lead left hook scored for Janes. He tied his opponent up momentarily. The final horn sounded.

All three judges scored the fight for Marshman.

Final Result: Jack Marshman def. Ryan Janes (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)