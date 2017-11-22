Holly Holm Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s PED Claims

Ahead of their scheduled UFC 219 (Dec. 30, 2017) featherweight title fight, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm have begun to go back-and-forth a bit on social media.

Last month, Cyborg began accusing Holm of using performance-enhancing-drugs (PEDs), and “The Preacher’s Daughter” responded on her official Instagram account:

“I just know I compete clean and they test me all the time,” Holm said in the video. “So, I just never needed applause for passing my tests.”

Earlier this week, the usually reserved Holm explained why she felt the need to respond to the Brazilian champion on an edition of The MMA Hour:

“I didn’t want my name to be associated with any kind of performance-enhancing drugs,” Holm said. “Because I’ve never used, ever. Not in any sport I’ve ever done in my life, not in anything I’ve ever done.” “Just because I don’t put it on my social media every time come to my house or come to my gym, doesn’t mean being tested,” Cyborg said. “It’s never an issue, they come and say they’re taking a drug test and I go, okay, so I do. It’s not like I plaster it out there saying ‘look I got tested today’ and let everybody know. It’s not really my style.”

Continuing on, Holm said that Cyborg, who has dealt with PED issues in the past, needs to stop ‘whining’:

“It had nothing to do with pumping a fight, nothing to do with trying to even talk trash about a fight, that’s stuff’s normal,” Holm said. “But to be acting like, I’m not getting tested or whatever. I was the most tested last year, and even this year, I’m still tested more than she is, so I told her just to stop whining.”

What do you make of Cyborg’s claims and who do you expect to come out on top Dec. 30?