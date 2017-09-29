Henry Cejudo Returns At UFC 218 In December

The UFC continues to add bouts to the card for UFC 218 PPV (pay-per-view) event. The promotion recently announced that former championship contender Henry Cejudo would face Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout at the event.

No word yet on if this bout will be featured on the main or preliminary card. If you recall, the two fighters were set to fight at UFC 211 earlier this year, but the bout was scrapped when Cejudo pulled out with a hand injury.

This is a big fight for not only the fighters but for the fans as this fight is a matter of staying in the title picture as well as a fight that could send, the winner up the ladder in the rankings.



Cejudo (11-2) got back in the win column earlier this month with a bonus-winning second-round knockout of Wilson Reis at UFC 215. Before that win, he lost to champion Demetrious Johnson by first-round TKO last April at UFC 197 and then a split-decision loss to Joseph Benavidez.



Pettis (16-2,) is on a four fight winning streak and is coming off a win over Brandon Moreno in a dominant five-round main event at UFC Fight Night 114 in Mexico City.

UFC 218 takes place December 2nd at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The night’s main card will air live on pay-per-view while the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem

Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig

Abdul Razak Al-Hassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis