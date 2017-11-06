Georges St-Pierre Issues Statement On UFC 217 Win

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre proved all of his doubters wrong. GSP overcame all of the odds in this fight as he recovered from ACL surgery and took 4 years away from the sport as well.

It was a storybook night for the UFC star, who picked up a third-round submission win over Michael Bisping in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event on Saturday night in New York at Madison Square Garden to win the UFC middleweight title. This win earned him the right to be called a two-division champion.

St-Pierre once again displayed why he is considered among the sport’s all-time greats. Leading up to the fight, GSP flirted with the idea of retiring in the build-up. He went on record by stating that if he lost this bout, then it would be his last.

However, fight fans will be able to see him fight in the world-famous Octagon at least one more time.

Keep in mind that GSP was unable to talk to media reporters who were on site for the event due to him having to get stitches and be checked by doctors.

He decided to take to his official Instagram account to issue a statement about the win, which in his words said was the best night of his career. Here is what he had to say:

“The atmosphere last night at MSG was unreal… Feeling great today,” GSP wrote. “Thanks everyone for making this the best night of my career!!!”

The atmosphere last night at MSG was unreal… Feeling great today – Thanks everyone for making this the best night of my career!!! Un très gros merci à tous mes supporteurs du Québec, bien hâte de rentrer à la maison! A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

The two-division champion also wrote in French, “A big thank you to all my supporters in Quebec, I cannot wait to get home!”

With this event now over, fight fans, as well as the media, are looking to see who could be GSP’s next opponent. In fact, there are two leading candidates. Those fighters are interim middleweight champ Robert Whittaker and welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley.

It should be noted that St-Pierre has yet to actually address his fighting future. UFC President Dana White keeps chirping about how UFC 217 blew away expectations with PPV sales. Thus, he is likely in for even more lucrative bouts either way. Time will tell how all of this plays out.