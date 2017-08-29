Former Boxing Champ Thinks He Can Become UFC Titleholder

While a high-level mixed martial artist in Conor McGregor comes off his unsuccessful professional boxing debut this past weekend (Sat. August 26, 2017) against Floyd Mayweather, a high-level boxer is left contemplating a possible venture into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Ex-WBC welterweight title holder Andre Berto spoke to TMZ following the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight and was asked if he wanted to call out any MMA fighters to throw down inside the Octagon. Berto responded by saying he wants ‘all of ’em’ and went as far as asking UFC President Dana White for a contract with the promotion (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“I want all of ‘em!” Berto said. “Dana White, you know me, you know my family’s been in MMA for a while, I’m coming to the UFC so Dana White, call me! Tell Dana to call me. I’ll go to the UFC. “I wanna be the first fighter ever to be a world champion in boxing and go get a UFC world title. It’s never been done. That’s never been done. Tell Dana to holler at me!”

While he won’t be the first world boxing champion to go and win a UFC title (see Holly Holm), Berto’s bloodline is no stranger to the world of MMA competition. His father, Dieuseul Berto, competed at UFC 10 back in 1996. His brother, James Edson, also used to compete in MMA and fought under the banners of promotions such as Strikeforce, EliteXC, and Bellator MMA with a record of 17-12-1. Berto’s sister, Revelina, failed to make it onto The Ultimate Fighter season 18 when she was eliminated in the entry round.

Berto, 33, hasn’t competed in boxing since this past April when he was finished in the ninth round by Shawn Porter via TKO. Berto is 4-5 in his last nine fights and seems to be winding down in his boxing career, perhaps getting ready to gear up for a switch over to MMA.