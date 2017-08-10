Floyd Mayweather Claims To Have Inside Knowledge On Conor McGregor’s Training Camp

We are just weeks away from the biggest combat sporting event in history, as undefeated 49-0 boxing legend Floyd Mayweather puts his spotless record on the line against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

The pair are set to lock horns in the main event of Showtime boxing pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26th. Earlier today (Thurs. August 10, 2017) Mayweather held his media workout and spoke about the fight shortly before getting into the squared circle. “Money” discussed his adversary’s training preparations and claimed to have the inside scoop on everything the Irishman was doing.

Mayweather said that, to his knowledge, McGregor is currently sitting at around 160 pounds. The former WBA Welterweight champ also claimed to know a bit about “The Notorious One’s” game-plan, which includes switching his stance from southpaw to orthodox throughout the night:

“Um, it’s like doing your homework. It’s not really watching fight tapes, it’s knowing the person you’re facing, that’s across the ring from you,” Mayweather said. “You wanna know what that person likes to eat, what that person is doing when they’re not in training camp. If they’re drinking, how much they’re drinking, who they’re hanging out with – those are the things you really want to know. That’s called really doing your due diligence and your homework on the opponent. Not just watching films or fight tapes. “Even like right know, I know how much Conor McGregor is down to – his weight. He’s down I think he was a little bit heavy so he’s at 160 now. So he’s down. I know what’s going on. I don’t have to worry about speaking to Paulie (Malignaggi). Paulie is – one thing about Paulie, I comment Paulie for going to camp and trying to help Conor, of course, trying to help him step his game up to the next level. That’s what it’s about. Giving him that extra boost. And I’m glad that Paulie went to camp to help McGregor.”

“A fighter is a fighter, it doesn’t matter. With McGregor he looks to come out – he’s gonna come out and he’s gonna keep switching, he’s gonna keep switching – I already know what he’s gonna do, I already said before I already know what you’re gonna do. You’re gonna come out, come out southpaw, then switch the other way, keep switching, but when you keep switching all you doing is burning energy. So let me give him some knowledge so that he can see. As you keep switching, keep switching you’re burning too much energy.”

Check out Mayweather’s full open workout video here: