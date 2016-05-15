Floyd Mayweather Believes Conor McGregor Fight Will ‘Absolutely’ Happen

The circus act that is Conor McGregor continues to roll on. In a recent interview with Showtime’s Steve Farhood, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather sat down to discuss a possible comeback to the ring, and addressed the rumors that it could possibly be against UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

“It’s really not a rumor. The fight may happen. We really don’t know, as of right now. As of right now. But do I think the fight will happen? Absolutely.

We’re the A-side, of course. It has to be a boxing match, because most fights that Conor McGregor won inside the Octagon, he was a stand-up guy. So I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be a tough fight for me.

We really don’t know as of right now, but there’s been a lot of talk, and hopefully we can make the fight happen.”

Mayweather also stated that McGregor is ‘no pushover’ and can’t take the Irishman lightly:

“He’s no pushover. One thing about Conor McGregor, he’s no pushover. He fell short in his last bout, but a true champion can always bounce back, so that’s a guy I can’t overlook.”

‘Money’ also claims that financial negotiations have yet to be made, however, his number will always remain the same:

“We haven’t picked a venue, we haven’t talked about money yet. I’m gonna get $100 million, of course. Every time I go out, that’s my number. Every time I go out and get inside that squared circle, it’s $100 million or better.”

While Mayweather sits back counting his money at home, WBC Interim middleweight champion Gennady Glolovkin (GGG) is making a name for himself, as the devastating knockout artist has amassed an undefeated boxing record of 35-0.

When asked why he isn’t considering coming out of retirement to face the Kazakhstani star, Floyd remained adamant on his intentions to step into the ring against McGregor.

“I just look at the situation like this: Sugar Ray Leonard, he jumped up in weight. Roberto Duran jumped up in weight, Oscar De La Hoya jumped up in weight, Floyd Mayweather jumped up in weight, Pernell Whitaker jumped up in weight, Roy Jones jumped up in weight. So many legendary champions jumped up in weight. I jumped up in weight. When is GGG gonna jump up in weight?

“I proved myself over and over again. I’m not ducking or dodging GGG. I’m a businessman. My focus right now, if I was to get inside a ring and compete, only guy I’m thinking about right now, business-wise, is Conor McGregor.”

All in all ‘Money’ is split on the decision to come back for another fight inside the ring. He’s also confident that he and McGregor can make the perennial super-fight a possibility:

“50-50. 50-50. I’m pretty sure — we have to find a venue! We haven’t spoken on certain terms. I’m my boss on my end. I don’t know what Conor McGregor can do, but I’m pretty sure we can make it happen. If the fans demand the fight, we can make it happen.”

While no official announcement has yet been made on the possible bout between Mayweather and McGregor, the Irishmen is set to have dinner with UFC brass later next week to begin discussions on his next bout.