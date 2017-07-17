Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC Fight Night: Glasgow

Sunday afternoon, an unexpectedly pleasant time for a bit of the old violence for MMA fans. UFC Fight Night 113 from the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, turned out to be an extremely exciting, fun card that featured several breakout performances.

From a shocking main event finish to a never-before-seen front face slam knockout, Glasgow delivered on a number of crucial fronts.

Take a look at our five biggest takeaways from Sunday’s event!

5. Welcome To The UFC, Galore Bofando

You couldn’t ask for a better UFC debut than Galore Bofanfo’s.

The unknown welterweight burst into the big leagues with a stunning face-plant slam KO over Charlie Ward.

The finish is truly one of a kind, and no other slam knockout has ever played-out like that. Bofando seemed to just toss Ward like a child on to the ground facefirst, and did so with enough force to knock him unconscious.

The knockout was without a doubt one to remember from a very promising welterweight prospect, however Ward’s durability has to be called into question after Sunday. Having been knocked out in his UFC debut in less than a minute prior to this fight, Ward may be better suited for other promotions, lest he risk more of these brutal knockout losses.

Little known fact here: Ward is actually the fighter who essentially beat Portuguese mixed martial artist Joao Carvalho at show in Ireland in 2015, where Conor McGregor was sitting cage side in support of his SBG teammate.