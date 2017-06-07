Fabricio Werdum Will ‘Focus’ On Alistair Overeem’s Weak Chin At UFC 213

Heavyweight veterans Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem are set to do battle on the main card of UFC 213 (July 8, 2013) during International Fight Week. The fight will not only mark the third between the two, but it also could earn the winner a rematch with reigning champion Stipe Miocic.

Werdum and Overeem have split wins and losses to date, with “Vai Cavalo” submitting “The Reem” back at Pride FC: Total Elimination Absolute in 2006 and Overeem scoring a decision victory over Werdum in the rematch at Strikeforce: Overeem vs. Werdum in 2011.

This time around, however, Werdum plans to ‘focus’ on Overeem’s weakened chin in order to earn himself a victory:

“There’s practically just one month to go before the fight. I’m well prepared,” Werdum told Combate. “I feel really good. As usual, I’ve been training with master Rafael Cordeiro at Kings MMA. It’s hard to ask a fighter, so close to a fight, how he feels and hear him say he feels just okay. It’s normal for us to feel good, and true. It’s my third fight against Overeem, it’s going to be close. I surely will have to be focused so I don’t make any mistakes. “We know Overeem doesn’t have that good of a chin now, so I’ll focus on it. Sometimes you’ll throw a kick or a punch and wherever it lands, that’s it. So I’ll really focus on his chin, now. I know he’ll go down.”

After losing his title via first round knockout to Miocic at UFC 198 in May 2016, the Brazilian bounced back with a decision victory over Travis Browne at UFC 203 late last year. Prior to his loss to Miocic, Werdum had won six consecutive fights.

Overeem, on the other hand, also suffered a loss to Miocic, losing via TKO to the champion at UFC 203. Since then, he has also bounced back, as he scored a knockout victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 209 this past March.

Who do you expect to come out on top when these two heavyweight greats meet for a third time in ‘Sin City’?