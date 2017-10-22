Donald Cerrone Issues Statement On TKO Loss To Darren Till

Fight fans voiced their concerns when the fight was announced, and now they were proven right.

People questioned the decision that former title contender Donald Cerrone made to accept a fight with Darren Till in the main event of UFC Fight Night 118, also known as UFC Gdansk. There wasn’t much upside to taking the fight for Cerrone but a lot to lose if he lost, which ended up happening.

Following the fight, Cerrone has no excuses for his first-round TKO loss to Till. “Cowboy” is known to stay classy in the wake of defeat and this latest fight wasn’t an exception. Cerrone took to his official Instagram account after the fight to post an update and give his opponent credit.

He also revealed that he might have suffered a possible broken nose. You can read his statement here:

“One hell of a job @darrentill2 safe to say you broke the fuck out my nose ????!!! I don’t make excuses nor will I ever. You had a great game plan and executed it perfectly. I did not over look nor take you lightly. So again congratulations.”

The event went down on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland. The main card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET while the preliminary card also aired on UFC Fight Pass, at 12:15 p.m. ET.

This event was the first that the UFC has hosted in Gdańsk and the second in Poland, after UFC Fight Night: Gonzaga vs. Cro Cop 2 in August 2015.

In the event that Cerrone actually broke his nose then it could keep him out of action for an undetermined lengthy period of time. This would also be another tough blow in a forgettable 2017 for the popular fighter.

This loss marked Cerrone’s third straight defeat, which is the longest run of his career without a victory. Due to the way that he looks at life, “Cowboy” will likely take the rough patch in stride.