Daniel Cormier & Jon Jones Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

UFC 214 is right around the corner, which means that the heated words between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have fired up leading into their bout at the event, which takes place on Saturday, July 29th, in Anaheim, California.
It’s pretty clear that these two fighters do not like each other as they have been going after each other for the last three years. They have issued death threats, thrown some shoes, mocked each other in person as well with social media. Any and all kinds of bashing on each other have been used.
Thus, this should not be a surprise to anyone that they are back to trashing each other over social media. It all started when the UFC champion posted a picture training wrestling with All-American Jacob Kasper to his Instagram as well as talking about how good his wrestling feels and saying he will “dump him on his doped up head” with regards to Jones.
Wrestling with @jacobakasper has been amazing. This is the best my wrestling has felt in a real long time. If I didn't take him down at will last time I know I'm gonna dump him on his doped up head this time. I'll take his ass down when I want to. Hope ur working off ur back a lot Johnny boy!! I'm gonna smash this bum! DC #andstill
Jones took exception to what “DC” had to say and fired back on Instagram by mocking Cormier for his wrestling, saying he’s not the wrestler he used to be anymore if Alexander Gustafsson could take him down.
This led to Jones taking to Twitter to point out his comments and encourage him to “hollaback.”
Hey Daniel I left you a response on Instagram, Hollaback when you get a chance
— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 17, 2017
So how did Cormier react to Jones’ comments? He concluded with a postscript going after Jones for his use of “dick pills.”
And they say I'm obsessed. Dance for me boy, keep commenting on all my shit. Watch me work. Show those insecurities. In your moment of judgement you pay close attention to the one that's handing out the punishment. You got two weeks. Play my game! P.S You have a limp Dick and Horrible leg Genetics. #andstill #twoweeks #downgoesjones #urdonejonnyboy
JOHNNY boy is going down. He's stalking me! And they im obsessed. Stay ur insecure ass off my social media. Ur whipping is coming #andstill pic.twitter.com/vNCwpKWnAr
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 17, 2017
Shows his education. It should say #neverwas he's dumb https://t.co/GrP8ZMBnQ6
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 17, 2017
Right, he's a little insecure so he's having to make sure he's always on my shit. Rest assured JOHNNY boy I'm working 😉 https://t.co/yVZDGUlNtW
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 18, 2017
It appears Jones was not impressed with Cormier’s reaction.
So I have a limp dick? When's the last time you spoke with the Mrs. what grown man comments on another man's dick anyways ????????
— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 18, 2017
I have zero respect for you bitch you're going to really hate me by the time I'm done with you
— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 18, 2017