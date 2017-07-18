Home UFC Daniel Cormier & Jon Jones Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

Daniel Cormier & Jon Jones Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

UFC 214 is right around the corner, which means that the heated words between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have fired up leading into their bout at the event, which takes place on Saturday, July 29th, in Anaheim, California.

It’s pretty clear that these two fighters do not like each other as they have been going after each other for the last three years. They have issued death threats, thrown some shoes, mocked each other in person as well with social media. Any and all kinds of bashing on each other have been used.

Thus, this should not be a surprise to anyone that they are back to trashing each other over social media. It all started when the UFC champion posted a picture training wrestling with All-American Jacob Kasper to his Instagram as well as talking about how good his wrestling feels and saying he will “dump him on his doped up head” with regards to Jones.

Jones took exception to what “DC” had to say and fired back on Instagram by mocking Cormier for his wrestling, saying he’s not the wrestler he used to be anymore if Alexander Gustafsson could take him down.

This led to Jones taking to Twitter to point out his comments and encourage him to “hollaback.”

So how did Cormier react to Jones’ comments? He concluded with a postscript going after Jones for his use of “dick pills.”

It appears Jones was not impressed with Cormier’s reaction.

