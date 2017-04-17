Daniel Cormier Agrees To Fight Jimi Manuwa On Twitter

After scoring an impressive stoppage victory over Corey Anderson last month in London, No. 3-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa has been campaigning for a shot at 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier, who recently defended his title against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210, is expected to rematch former champion Jon Jones, who will be eligible to return from suspension this July. With that being said, Cormier has also expressed interest in a bout with Manuwa, as the pair went back-and-forth on Twitter earlier today (April 17, 2017):

Prior to his win over Anderson, Manuwa had won two of his last three bouts, with his victories coming over Jan Blachowicz and Ovince Saint-Preux and his loss coming to Johnson.

Cormier, on the other hand, had scored victories over Alexander Gustafsson and Anderson Silva before defeating “Rumble”.

Would you like to see “DC” meet “Poster Boy”?

