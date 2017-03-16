Dana White Won’t Stop McGregor vs. Mayweather, Expects It To Happen

Each day it seems as if the tides change regarding a potential boxing super fight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Last week, Mayweather stirred the pot by saying he was ‘officially out of retirement’ for a bout with McGregor. This statement received more attention when news broke indicating that Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena was reserving June 10, 2017 for the fight.

Despite these reports, UFC President Dana White has consistently said that the fight is far from being signed and official. However, White recently told TMZ (Via FOX Sports) that he ‘would never keep’ McGregor from making the amount of money that he would surely bring in with a bout against Mayweather:

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for my business, but I would never keep Conor from making that kind of money,” White said in regards to the fight between McGregor and Mayweather. “He obviously has a lot of opportunities right now. Tony Ferguson is out there, the Floyd Mayweather thing is out there, we’ll see how this thing plays out.”

MMAFighting.com’s Luke Thomas also tweeted regarding the scenario last night (March 15, 2017) saying that White ‘ultimately believes’ the fight will happen:

According to a release from Conan O’Brien’s show, Dana White reportedly says he ultimately believes Mayweather-McGregor will happen. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) March 16, 2017

Are you getting sick of all the back-and-forth banter, or are you hoping a bout between the two mega stars comes to fruition?