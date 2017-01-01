Dana White: Ronda Rousey Built Women’s MMA

Ronda Rousey’s highly anticipated returned to action in the main event of this past Friday’s (Dec. 30, 2016) UFC 207 from Las Vegas, Nevada proved to be another setback for the former champion, as she was destroyed by Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds. This fight marked Rousey’s first since she shockingly surrendered her title to Holly Holm 13 months ago at UFC 193 in Nov. 2015.

After that fight, the “Rowdy” one remained away from the media for the majority of 2016, but UFC President Dana White that she’s in ‘better spirits’ after the loss to Nunes:

“I went backstage after and hung out with her for probably 40-45 minutes,” White said on a recent edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter”. “I’ll tell you this: She’s in better spirits this time than she was after the Holly fight. She’s very competitive. She does not like to lose. She loves to win, and she loves to do what she sets out to do.”

Rousey’s fighting future is currently unclear and she’s received quite a bit of criticism, as both Holm and Nunes were able to exploit and expose a major flaw in her striking game. Despite the criticism, however, White noted that Rousey ‘built’ women’s MMA into what it is and that her legacy is cemented nonetheless:

“(It) wasn’t her night, and none of this would be here without Ronda Rousey,” White said. “Ronda Rousey built this. She talked me into letting women come into the UFC, and it was the smartest thing I’ve ever done. Regardless of whether she comes back, she doesn’t come back – she’s a winner. She built this whole thing.”

What do you make of Rousey at this point of her career?