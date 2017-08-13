Conor McGregor Reveals How Much He’ll Make From Mayweather Fight

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor will earn the biggest payday of his life when he takes on the legendary Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, but up until now, it hasn’t been made clear just how much money he’ll take on.

In a recent interview with MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, however, McGregor revealed that he’ll ‘clear the $100 million mark’:

“I will clear the $100 million mark. 100-percent,” McGregor said. “If it clears Pacquiao numbers, which it will, which in my mind it already has, it will be $100 million. Factor the gates, factor the merchandise sales, factor all the pies that I have my hand in. I will clear the $100 million mark.”

Many expect the fight to do extremely well from a financial standpoint, which is no surprise given the promotional skills of both McGregor and Mayweather, but the Irishman feels as if much of the promotional work has landed on his shoulders.

Because of that, McGregor plans on taking what he’s ‘owed’ once the fight is over:

“It’s been all me, and that’s it, and I will collect every single dot on this. I mean on everything, the food, the beverages, the gate, the pay-per-view, the whole lot. When this fight is done, I will sit back, I will collect my show money, and then I’ll go start counting everything else and getting into that $100 million range and taking what I’m owed. And then we will see what’s next after that.”

Are you surprised to hear that McGregor will likely make in excess of $100 million?