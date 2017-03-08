Conor McGregor Wants ‘Fatter Check’ From UFC

Sure, reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is taking a break from fighting because his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin is giving birth to their first child, but McGregor also made it clear after his historic win at last November’s UFC 205 from New York City that he’d like to have a discussion with the new UFC owners before he stepped foot back in the Octagon.

As far as what the discussion might consist of, the Irishman recently told GQ Style that he wants to negotiate his ‘worth’, also noting that he wants a ‘fatter check’:

“I want to negotiate what I’m worth. I want to put my analytics forward, man-to-man, and be like, ‘This is what I’m owed now. Pay me.’ And then we can talk,” he added. “I mean…certainly, hell of a fatter check. Maybe potentially, down the road, an equity interest or something. I’m just letting them know I want something else.”

The “Notorious” one is already the highest paid fighter on the UFC roster, but he’s always in search of more, which is likely why he’s been campaigning for a boxing match with retired former pound-for-pound king Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

It’s unclear if McGregor has had his discussion with WME-IMG yet, but do you expect his next fight to take place in the Octagon.