Conor McGregor Calls Out Showtime Exec: You’re A F*cking B*tch

Yesterday (July 11, 2017), Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor met face-to-face for the first time in Los Angeles to promote their upcoming Aug. 26 boxing match.

To no surprise, the trash talk was evident, but the back-and-forth banter between the two stars that fans had been hoping for was lacking, and that was due mainly in part to McGregor’s microphone being shut off after he tried to respond to Mayweather.

Showtime, who will promote the event on pay-per-view, released a statement (Via MMAFighting.com) soon after the event claiming that the network did McGregor’s microphone was not shut off:

“At no point did Showtime or event productions cut any microphones intentionally during Tuesday’s kickoff event in Los Angeles. The point of this world tour is to let these superstars interact with the fans and with each other. Cutting their mics would go against our goal of delivering these fighters to the masses and letting their charismatic and entertaining personalities take center stage.”

Today (July 12, 2017), Mayweather and McGregor once again met, this time in Toronto, Canada. And unlike yesterday, McGregor had no problem speaking when he pleased, and he didn’t hold back with his mic time.

In fact, he walked right up to Stepehen Espinoza and unleashed on the Showtime executive:

“While we’re at it, f*ck Showtime too,” McGregor said. “You little weasel. Look at you you little f*cking weasel, I can see it in your eyes, you’re a f*cking bitch. Cut my mic off? Cut the champ’s mic off? Hell no. You f*cking weasel.”

The “Notorious” one continued on, claiming that Showtime was trying to catch him ‘off guard’:

“They’re trying to set me up at every turn out here,” McGregor said. “They’re trying to catch me off guard. … There is nothing they can do to faze me. Twenty-eight years of age, I’m getting fight checks and promoter checks. When Floyd was 28, he was on Oscar De La Hoya’s undercard.”

What did you make of round two of the Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour?