Conor McGregor Believes Floyd Mayweather Can’t Prepare For Him Without Resurrecting Bruce Lee

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, this weekend and make no mistake about it, this will be the biggest fight of the year. It also might be the most lucrative boxing match in history.

Betting odds have been available since the fight was officially announced and Mayweather has been the favorite since then. The reason for this is due to McGregor never fighting as a professional boxer before. There are some people who are supporting McGregor. They believe that the UFC champion can pull off the upset due to his size, power, youth, being a southpaw, and unorthodox style.

If you recall, Mayweather has beaten numerous opponents who were bigger, stronger, or younger than him. So this may not be such an advantage after all. At the end of the day, Mayweather hasn’t faced is a guy like McGregor.

“What other mixed martial artist is there like me?” McGregor told The Mac Life, recently (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “He’d need to reincarnate Bruce Lee, and that would be the only person that could mimic me, what way I’m coming at him. I’m not like any other mixed martial artist. I’m not like any other boxer. I am in a league of my own, and I will prove that on August 26.” “I’ve been in this life a long time. I’ve had these mega, mega-fights. I’m under this spotlight a long time, a lot longer than all his other previous opponents. So that’s where he’s probably feeling that that will come to his aid in there but I’ve experienced this time and time again. Couple that with true fights in the ring. There’s been no spars here. That referee is fully kitted out, and it’s point deductions, and it’s a full on fight, so I’m ready.”

