Conor McGregor Addresses Floyd Mayweather’s Potential Future In MMA

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor may have lost to Floyd Mayweather by tenth-round TKO in their massive boxing match last Saturday night (August 26, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., but the vast majority of the combat sports world agrees that Mayweather would lose quite handily if the two were to reverse venues and compete in McGregor’s UFC octagon.

While Mayweather may be one of the best boxers ever, he’s been able to focus his entire career on the minute of boxing in terms of footwork, angles, and timing, among other things, and obviously has had no requirement of training any sort of wrestling and grappling. That would suggest McGregor would be able to take him down and submit him within in the first minute, even if “The Notorious” is mostly known for his striking as well.

But McGregor himself doesn’t necessarily believe that would be the case, posting a long post on his official Instagram that addressed Mayweather’s rep as a fighter and his future prospects in MMA:

“He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down. I always told him he was not a fighter but a boxer. But sharing the ring with him he is certainly a solid fighter. Strong in the clinch. Great understanding of frames and head position. He has some very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure.”

So McGregor has his praise for Mayweather, a far cry from the bad blood displayed (or manufactured) during their racism and homophobia-laden world press conference tour last month. It’s no surprise, as McGregor showed the same reserved mood in the moments and days following his somewhat shocking submission loss Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

That’s part of his ability to stay gracious in defeat, which he did by rematching and defeating Diaz in 2016’s most anticipated UFC bout. He could be headed for the foregone conclusion that is his trilogy match with Diaz very soon – if the UFC is willing to meet Diaz’ lofty pay demands, that is.

But he could also be sowing the seeds for a rematch with Mayweather, this time in the octagon.

You can read his full post here: