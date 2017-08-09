Cody Garbrandt Reveals He’s Fighting TJ Dillashaw At UFC 217

One of the summer’s most awaited fights that never was has reportedly been rescheduled for November 4’s UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was headed for a championship match-up with hated rival and former champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of July 8’s UFC 213 after the two built up a significant amount of hype as coaches of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25, but the fight fell apart when Garbrandt was unfortunately forced out with a back injury.

The MMA world has been anticipating “No Love’s” first title defense since he won the gold with a rousing decision win over legendary champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, and the Team Alpha Male star tweeted they would get it at UFC 217 today:

UFC 217 Madison Square Garden vs @TJDillashaw pic.twitter.com/i5PbTqTB93 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 9, 2017

If and when the huge title bout is confirmed, it will join the long-rumored Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre middleweight title fight, for which St-Pierre recently posted a picture of him signing the official bout agreement for.

So UFC 217 is set to be huge and could get even bigger in the coming few months. Jon Jones has expressed interest in actually avoiding the card due to the high rate of taxes placed on fighters’ purses in the state, even though he’s a native of Upstate New York.

Regardless, with Bisping vs. St-Pierre and now reportedly Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw, UFC 217 is shaping up to challenge July 29’s UFC 214 as the best UFC pay-per-view event of the year.