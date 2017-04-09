Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw Set For UFC 213

Earlier this year, it was announced that newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt would defend his title for the very first time against bitter rival and former champion TJ Dillashaw after the two coach opposite each other on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The fight now has a date and venue, as UFC President Dana White announced last night that the fight will take place at UFC 213 on July 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada during International Fight Week:

“Obviously, Cody and T.J. are already on that card (at UFC 213), so yeah, we’ll see how that goes,” White said.

Garbrandt is coming off of a career defining win over Dominick Cruz at Dec. 30, 2016’s UFC 207 where dominated the ex-champion over the course of five rounds. Prior to that, he had won five straight UFC bouts, with four of those victories coming by way of T/KO.

Dillashaw, on the other hand, has won two straight fights losing his title to Cruz in Jan. 2016. He beat Raphael Assuncao at UFC 200 last July before scoring an impressive decision victory over John Lineker at UFC 207.

UFC 213 currently does not have a main event set.