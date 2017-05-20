Cody Garbrandt & TJ Dillashaw Go Off In Heated Twitter War

There’s been much speculation as to whether or not UFC 213’s anticipated Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw fight will actually take place on the July 8 card from Vegas.

The two bitter rivals have been going all-out to bash each other on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25: Redemption, with former champion Dillashaw’s team taking a commanding 5-0 lead.

The chance to settle those differences is in jeopardy although, as “No Love” went to Germany to receive special treatment for a back injury. He did so, and tweeted he was back in the United States yesterday. That’s when an all-out Twitter war with Dillashaw broke out after Garbrandt affirmed Dillashaw would get his:

Back in ???????? — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 19, 2017

Little setback but don't get it twisted @tjdillashaw you still have a ass whooping coming to you… https://t.co/I6zzRGRKA2 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

Garbrandt took it to a new level responding to an article about “The Viper’s” view that he was ‘mentally weak,’ suggesting that Dillashaw had used PEDs during his run as champion and has not not knocked anyone out – or even down – in the year since:

Mentally weak? But he is the one that needed to take PEDS to be a Champion? @TJDillashaw you are a fucking Joke! https://t.co/SrXsSMHPr5 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

Going off performances alone went from knocking people out pre usada, post usada he hasn't even knocked any one on there ass in 2016 #facts — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

“No Love” insisted he was focused on getting himself back to health, and the rest would fall into place:

First and foremost I'm focusing on myself and getting healthy, everything else will fall into place!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

Dillashaw then fired back that his team was 5-0, so he must be sharing his PEDs with them:

TUF25 Season: #TeamDillashaw 5, #TeamGarbrandt 0. Shh! I must be sharing my PED's with my team. He must be sharing his IQ with his team — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 20, 2017

Garbrandt responded by noting the show didn’t matter as much as their eventual match-up:

Just because you are winning a reality show don't get to confident we still will fight that's what matters more than winning a show ???????? https://t.co/s1ymfJ6YZi — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

Dillashaw then fired back with the insistence that Garbrandt was downplaying the importance of a venture all the fighters on their season of TUF had put their lives into what he called just a ‘reality show’:

I apologize to BOTH teams on Cody's behalf that all the hard work you put in for your careers and families was for a "reality show" #NoClass https://t.co/gPPPPnm9rx — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 20, 2017

So the beef between two of the world’s top bantamweights has been heightened to an all-new level; something it may not have needed in the first place.

But the real question is when the fight will actually take place based on “No Love’s” back issues are legitimately cleared up. With UFC 213 lacking a true main event and the UFC struggling for true top bouts in 2017, the promotion will be looking for one of their rising stars to make it to the octagon on time.