Cody Garbrandt Reveals Next ‘Hit List, In Order’

It was recently announced (Jan. 15, 2017) that newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt and ex-titleholder TJ Dillashaw would be coaching opposite each other on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which will premiere this April. The two rivals will also fight after the show at a date and venue to be announced.

Garbrandt may have been booked against Dillashaw, but that doesn’t mean his interest in super fights with featherweight champion Jose Aldo and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has disappeared.

In fact, “No Love” recently took to his official Twitter account to reveal his future ‘hit list’, which includes beating Dillashaw, Aldo and McGregor:



“No Love” is coming off of quite the year in 2016, as he scored three straight victories by T/KO over the likes of Augusto Mendes, Thomas Almeida and Takeya Mizugaki before picking up a dominant one-sided victory over Dominick Cruz at Dec. 30, 2016’s UFC 207.

Despite his undefeated professional record, Garbrandt hasn’t yet defended his title. Is he getting ahead of himself speaking out on potentially massive fights, or is “No Love” the next big thing in MMA?