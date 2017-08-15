Coach Says Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier Set For UFC Fight Night 120

According to Duke Roufus, an exciting lightweight clash has been set for the main event of UFC Fight Night 120, which is set to take place on Nov. 11, 2017 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Roufus, who coaches former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis, took to his official Instagram account to reveal that Pettis will be taking on No. 8-ranked Dustin Poirier in the event’s headliner.

After losing three straight bouts to Rafael dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez and Edson Barboza, Pettis dropped down to featherweight where he picked up a victory over Charles Oliveira last August. He was then slated to meet current 145-pound champion Max Holloway in an interim title bout at UFC 206 last December, but he suffered a disappointing TKO loss after a brutal weight cut.

“Showtime” then jumped back up to lightweight where he scored a decision victory over veteran Jim Miller at UFC 213 last month.

Poirier, on the other hand, had won five of his last six bouts heading into a fight with Alvarez at UFC 211 this past May. Unfortunately, the bout was ruled a no-contest after Alvarez landed illegal knees to “The Diamond’s” head.

Are you excited to see Pettis and Poirier meet this fall?