Chris Weidman Submits Kelvin Gastelum in Stellar Performance

Chris Weidman (14-3) returned to form against Kelvin Gastelum (13-3, 1 NC).

The main event of UFC on FOX 25 featured a middleweight tilt between Weidman and Gastelum. The action took place inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Weidman threw out a leg kick early in the bout. Gastelum blocked a head kick. A right hand found the mark for the former middleweight champion. He went for the takedown and got it. Gastelum created a scramble, but Weidman stood in control. A knee was there for Weidman.

The “All-American” maintained top control and was in side control. He went for the arm of his opponent. He went for a kimura, but it allowed Gastelum to stand up. He dropped Weidman with a left hand, but the former champion survived the round.

A leg kick was there for Gastelum early in the second stanza. They tied up and Weidman pushed his opponent against the fence. He tripped Gastelum and went for the back. Gastelum got up, but Weidman dumped him back down. He remained in control for the rest of the round.

At the start of the first round, Gastelum came out swinging. He stuffed a takedown. Weidman complained about a finger in the eye, but referee “Big” John McCarthy said there was no poke. Weidman let his hands fly. A jab connected for Gastelum. A right hand landed for the “All-American.”

Gastelum avoided a takedown, but Weidman grabbed a hold of the body. Weidman scored his seventh takedown of the fight. Weidman locked in the arm triangle. Gastelum was forced to tap.

Final Result: Chris Weidman def. Kelvin Gastelum via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) – R2, 3:45