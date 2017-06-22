Cat Zingano Says She’s Down To Scrap With Holly Holm Next

Cat Zingano wants to throw down with Holly Holm next.

“Alpha” hasn’t seen Octagon action since UFC 200 last summer when she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Julianna Pena. Prior to that, Zingano suffered her first career loss in mixed martial arts (MMA) when she was submitted by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in just 14 seconds into the first round.

Holm just snapped a three-fight win streak, which began after her historic win over Rousey at UFC 193, after she viciously knocked out Bethe Correia in the third round of their main event meeting in Singapore this past weekend (Sun. June 17, 2017). She is currently the No. 2-ranked bantamweight in the UFC’s female 135-pound rankings, while Zingano sits at the No. 7 spot.

Zingano recently expressed her interest in taking on “The Preacher’s Daughter” for her next Octagon appearance, and mentioned the possibility of it being a contenders bout for the women’s featherweight championship, which will be awarded to the winner of Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson at UFC 214 next month (Sat. July 29, 2017) in Anaheim, California (quotes via MMA Fighting):