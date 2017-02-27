Canelo Alvarez Calls McGregor vs. Mayweather ‘Disrespectful To Boxing’

WBO light middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez isn’t too pleased with the possibility that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could be throwing down inside the boxing ring soon.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the Mexican boxing star, who’s only career loss comes at the hands of ‘Money’, who told them that the talk of a possible superfight between ‘The Notorious One’ and Mayweather is a ‘joke.’ Alvarez took it a step further by calling the potential match-up ‘disrespectful to boxing.’

This isn’t the first time McGregor and Alvarez have shared a headline, as McGregor once accused the Mexican champ of ‘cherry picking’ his opponents. Alvarez responded by poking at ‘Notorious” cardio history inside the Octagon, saying he ‘gasses out after two rounds.’

With UFC President Dana White now onboard for the potential boxing bout between Mayweather and McGregor, having offered Mayweather $25 million to make the fight happen, the bout has never been closer to a reality than it is today. McGregor and Mayweather continue to poke fun at one another through social media in attempt to hype the fight, only increasing the combat sports world’s interest in the feud.

McGregor has obtained his boxing license in the state of California and is attempting to do the same in Las Vegas, where Mayweather prefers to compete in all his bouts. If the Irish knockout artist is able to land a license to lace up the gloves in ‘Sin City’, things could get very interesting for the potential of this fight happening.

While neither McGregor or Mayweather are slated to fight anytime soon, Canelo has a date with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 6, 2017.