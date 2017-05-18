Breaking: White & McGregor Confirm Contract Has Been Signed For Mayweather Fight

Well, it looks as if we are one step closer towards seeing Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet inside the squared circle.

After months and months of back-and-forth negotiations and rampant speculation, UFC President announced late last night (May 17, 2017) that he had indeed reached a deal with his lightweight champion. White then said that he would begin working on a deal with Team Mayweather:

“The McGregor side is done,” White said on TNT following game one of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. “I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now.” “I’m not saying the fight will happen but I got one side done and it’s time to work on the other,” White added.

McGregor also confirmed the news, revealing in an exclusive interview with TheMacLife.com that he had signed a contract in order to make his bout with “Money” a reality:

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

Over the last year or so, White and McGregor have often seemed to be on different pages regarding the potential mega fight, but for the first time, the two have come to an agreement, which is a major step towards making this fight official.

Mayweather hasn’t fought since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015. McGregor, on the other hand, has been out of action since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 last November in New York City.