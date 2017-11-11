Breaking: Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo II Set For UFC 218 Main Event

It looks like Jose Aldo will once again get his chance at reclaiming the 145-pound throne.

UFC 218 was originally set to be headlined by an interesting 145-pound match-up between champion Max Holloway and former lightweight king Frankie Edgar. Unfortunately “The Answer” was forced out of the bout due to an injury, forcing the UFC to scramble and find a replacement to take on “Blessed.” Per a report from MMA Fighting, it looks like Jose Aldo will serve as that replacement.

At one point in time Aldo was the only champion in the history of the UFC’s featherweight division, until Conor McGregor downed the Brazilian in just 13 seconds back in December of 2015. Aldo would go on to win an interim featherweight belt against Frankie Edgar at UFC 200, and was later promoted the undisputed champion after McGregor was forced to vacate his 145-pound crown.

Yet another interim featherweight champion was crowned in Max Holloway, who defeated Anthony Pettis to set up a unification bout with “Scarface” in Brazil. Holloway pulled off the upset by finishing Aldo in the third round of their fight via TKO, making himself the third-ever champion in the division’s history.

Now Aldo will get his chance at redemption against the Hawaiian champ, who is currently riding a ridiculous 11-fight win streak. Aldo was previously scheduled to fight Ricardo Lamas at UFC on FOX 26 on Dec. 16th, which would’ve been his first non-title bout since 2009.

Holloway and Aldo will now meet in the main event of UFC 218 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2017.