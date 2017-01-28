Betting Odds For UFC On FOX 23: Valentina Shevchenko Slight Favorite

UFC on FOX 23 is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, January 28th, 2017) from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, The UFC Fight Pass prelims start at 4 p.m. ET with two bouts while the FOX Sports 1 prelims start at 5 p.m. ET with six bouts. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.

According to oddsmakers, Valentina Shevchenko is a -155 favorite over Julianna Pena, who is a +135 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Jorge Masvidal being a +125 underdog against Donald Cerrone, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Female Bantamweight: Julianna Pena (+135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (-155)

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone (-145) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+125)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (+310) vs. Francis Ngannou (-370)

Featherweight: Alex Caceres (+125) vs. Jason Knight (-145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Sam Alvey (-145) vs. Nate Marquardt (+125)

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao (-145) vs. Aljamain Sterling (+125)

Welterweight: Li Jingliang (-130) vs. Bobby Nash (+110)

Light Heavyweight: Luis Henrique da Silva (+175) vs. Jordan Johnson (-210)

Flyweight: Eric Shelton (-130) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+110)

Light Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (-150) vs. Jeremy Kimball (+130)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Jason Gonzalez (+115) vs. J.C. Cottrell (-135)

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico (-115) vs. Eric Spicely (-105)

