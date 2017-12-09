Betting Odds For UFC Fresno Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC Fresno is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 9, 2017) from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to Fresno. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega will serve as the event headliner while Jason Knight vs. Gabriel Benitez in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the six bout main card is Aljamain Sterling vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout, Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher in a lightweight bout, and Markus Perez vs. Eryk Anders in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Ortega is a -115 favorite over, Swanson who is a +105 underdog. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)



Brian Ortega (-115) vs. Cub Swanson (+105)

Jason Knight (-310) vs. Gabriel Benitez (+255)

Marlon Moraes (-150) vs. Aljamain Sterling (+130)

Scott Holtzman (-120) vs. Darrell Horcher (EVEN)

Eryk Anders (-280) vs. Markus Perez (+240)

Albert Morales (-110) vs. Benito Lopez (-110)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Liz Carmouche (-180) vs. Alexis Davis (+160)

Luke Sanders (-230) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (+190)

Alex Perez (-370) vs. Carls John de Tomas (+310)

Merab Dvalishvili (-155) vs. Frankie Saenz (+135)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Iuri Alcantara (-210) vs. Alejandro Perez (+175)

Davi Ramos (-360) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+300)

Trevin Giles (-250) vs. Antonio Braga Neto (+210)