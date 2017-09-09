Betting Odds For UFC 215: Is Valentina Shevchenko Favored In Rematch?

UFC 215 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 9th) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The preliminary card will air on Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for the flyweight title was originally supposed to headline this show. However, Borg pulled out due to an illness. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight title will serve as the main event. Rounding out the main card is Rafael dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout, Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis in a flyweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro in a light heavyweight bout, and Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Shevchenko is a -120 favorite over Nunes, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Magny being a +165 underdog against Dos Anjos, who is a -340 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET, pay-per-view)

Valentina Shevchenko (-120) vs. Amanda Nunes (+105)

Rafael Dos Anjos (-190) vs. Neil Magny (+165)

Henry Cejudo (-340) vs. Wilson Reis (+280)

Ilir Latifi (-130) vs. Tyson Pedro (-110)

Jeremy Stephens (-115) vs. Gilbert Melendez (-105)

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sara McMann (-260) vs. Kelten Vieira (+220)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (-235) vs. Sarah Moras (+195)

Gavin Tucker (-240) vs. Rick Glenn (+200)

Alex White (-170) vs. Mitch Clarke (+150)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Arjan Bhullar (-185) vs. Luis Henrique (+160)

Adriano Martins (-400) vs. Kajan Johnson (+325)