Bethe Correia & Marion Reneau Fight To Majority Draw In Fortaleza

Bethe Correia (10-2-1) and Marion Reneau (7-3-1) received the first draw of their professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

A women’s bantamweight tilt served as the second bout on the UFC Fight Night 106 card in Fortaleza, Brazil. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender Correia took on Reneau.

Correia caught a kick and threw a punch early in the first round. Reneau went for a front kick to the body, but it was parried. Correia landed a leg kick. A body kick connected for Reneau. A knee to the body in the clinch was there for Reneau. They separated from the clinch. Correia landed a counter leg kick. A counter left hook landed for Correia. Reneau got in a one-two combination and found the mark on a body kick. Correia took her opponent down to end the round.

The second round began and Reneau landed a right hand on a quick clinch break. Correia pusher her against the fence. They shortly were back at the center of the Octagon. Correia landed a right hand. A combination found the target for Correia. She landed a solid uppercut.

Reneau landed an uppercut. She had her kick caught and was taken down. She went for a triangle choke, but Correia slipped out. Correia remained in control for the remainder of the round.

At the start of the final round, Correia was rocked. Reneau popped her opponent with a combination. She sprawled and landed multiple punches and elbows. She got to full mount and landed some clean punches. She dropped heavy shots. Correia went for a takedown, but was thwarted. Reneau took Correia’s back. She looked for the choke. Correia survived and the fight went to the judges.

The fight was ruled a majority draw.

