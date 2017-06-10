Ben Nguyen Stuns Tim Elliott With 49-Second Submission Victory

Tim Elliott (14-8-1) couldn’t last one minute against Ben Nguyen (18-6).

Flyweight action was seen in the second bout on the UFC Fight Night 110 main card. Elliott and Nguyen met inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Immediately, Nguyen threw some knees and kicks. They scrambled on the ground and Nguyen took the back of Elliott. He held onto his opponent and got his arm under the chin. He locked in the choke and forced the tap. A stunning win for Nguyen.

Final Result: Ben Nguyen def. Tim Elliott via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 0:49