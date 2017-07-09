Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of UFC 213 on pay-per-view (PPV), former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum took on Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight contest of epic proportions.

Overeem came into the bout fresh off a win over Mark Hunt at UFC 209 this past March. Prior to that, he suffered a first round knockout loss to current division champ Stiple Miocic at UFC 203 in September. With a win, Overeem is looking to get right back into the heavyweight title picture.

Werdum lost his heavyweight title to Miocic at UFC 198 back in May of last year in his own country of Brazil. He bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Travis Browne at UFC 203 and is looking to land a bout with Miocic to not only regain his title – but avenge the brutal knockout loss Miocic handed him in his own backyard.

The pair went all three rounds and exchanged a good series of hard shots. Werdum pulled guard a number of times in attempt to lock up one of his patented submissions, however, Overeem continuously got back to his feet and kept the fight on the feet. When it was all over, the judges favored Overeem to be the victor, although one judge scored it an even tie.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: