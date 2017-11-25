Wang Guan Takes Split Nod Over Alex Caceres

Wang Guan’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Alex Caceres was a success.

Guan land a clean punch off a kick immediately. He continued to pressure Caceres with kicks and counter punches. Time was called as Caceres accidentally kneed his opponent in the groin. The action resumed and Guan rocked “Bruce Leeroy.”

Caceres appeared to shake off the cobwebs. He connected with a left hand. Guan dropped Caceres and rained down strikes near the end of the round. Caceres struggled to get back to his corner.

Early in the second stanza, Guan landed a clean right hand. Caceres went for a spinning back kick to the body. He swung a wild overhand left that found air. Guan landed a right hand that had his opponent stumbling back. Caceres was able to survive another round.

The two men touched gloves at the start of the final frame. A wild superman punch from Caceres found air. Once again, Guan landed clean. He caught a kick, but Caceres avoided damage. Guan earned another knockdown. Caceres was able to recover. He accidental kicked his opponent in the groin.

When the action resumed, Caceres had a sense of urgency. He went for a combination. He landed a few strikes, but nothing of significance. The horn sounded and the decision appeared clear. It wasn’t as one judge somehow gave the fight to Caceres. Guan ended up taking a split decision win.

Final Result: Wang Guan def. Alex Caceres via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)