UFC Releases Official Statement on Jon Jones Drug Test Failure

The MMA world was, simply put, shaken to its core earlier this evening when news arrived that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had tested positive for an anabolic steroid after his UFC 214 knockout win over Daniel Cormier.

The failure, which has yet to ‘officially’ lead to Jones being stripped of his newly regained title, is an especially head-scratching one considering “Bones'” long and sordid history of outside-the-cage issues, of which many fans and media members felt he was somehow past during and after his feel-good comeback win over Cormier.

But if the CSAC test results prove true, Jones could be suspended for a very, very long time, and while there’s currently no timetable for his UFC return, his latest issue with performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) or drugs of any kind, for that matter, have once again put his otherwise legendary fight career in jeopardy, and this time more than ever.

It’s also put his employers at the UFC in a very compromising situation as well, as the promotion has given Jones countless chances and is in serious need of headliner-worthy stars, something they are set to lose with Jones now out for an indefinite amount of time.

They released an official statement on their website this evening. Read the UFC’s response it out here: