The Ultimate Fighter 26 Cast Revealed

The cast for the upcoming twenty-sixth season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has been announced.

The full list of female fighters who will compete to become the first-ever UFC women’s flyweight champion for coaches Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez was revealed during tonight’s (Sat., August 5, 2017) UFC Fight Night 114 from Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico.

Check out the lineup right here:

Your #TUF26: Team @EAlvarezFight vs Team @Justin_Gaethje cast is revealed!! Who's your early pick to become THE NEW women's flyweight champ? pic.twitter.com/ew8EcNm0hr — UFC (@ufc) August 6, 2017

Most notable among the names listed is former Invicta FC flyweight champion Barb Honchak, who defended her belt twice and never lost it, but has been out of the sport for over two-and-half-years. It would have to be assumed that Honchak would be the overwhelming favorite to win the show, as Invicta is widely considered to be the clear number one source in terms of female MMA translating to the UFC.

Fan favorite Invicta veteran Roxanne Modafferi, who competed as a women’s bantamweight on The Ultimate Fighter 18 featuring Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, will also cut down to 125 in an effort to become a UFC champion.

Rising lightweight star Gaethje will look to skyrocket into the top of the UFC 155-pound division when he meets former champion Eddie Alvarez at the conclusion of the show.