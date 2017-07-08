Report: Amanda Nunes Confirmed Off UFC 213

The exact news fight fans didn’t want to hear is apparently coming true this afternoon as UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has reportedly been confirmed out of her awaited championship rematch with Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., July 8, 2017) UFC 213 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Word just came from Ariel Helwani that Nunes had been hospitalized after feeling ill all week long, thus thrusting the anticipated women’s title bout in serious trouble. Helwani tweeted to await for confirmation, but another trusted source in Las Vegas tweeted that the worst has been confirmed to him by multiple sources.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto posted that Nunes is ‘100 percent’ off the midsummer pay-per-view (PPV) event this evening:

Multiple sources have told me Amanda Nunes is 100 percent off UFC 213 tonight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 8, 2017

Ouch. That’s sure to send a shockwave through the collective MMA community, because as we’ve title fights fall apart the day before due to complications with weighing in, we’ve never seen a pay-per-view main event pulled from the lineup such a short time from when the fighters were set to make their walks.

Stay tuned for more on this rapidly developing – and extremely unfortunate – set of circumstances.