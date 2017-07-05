MMA Fighter Fatally Shot In Florida Home Invasion

In a month filled with unfortunate injuries and passing in MMA, another name has unfortunately been added to the list when news arrived today that American Top Team (ATT) fighter Aaron Rajman was shot and killed in his home in Florida last night (July 4, 2017).

According to a report from local newspaper Sun-Sentinel obtained via the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office, multiple men entered Rajman’s home in the Sandalfoot Cove neighborhood in West Boca Raton, Florida, and argued with Rajman before shooting and killing him before driving off. No motive has been established for the heinous crime on the 25-year-old athlete, whom many considered a good asset for his community.

Local fight promoter and friend Dave Zalewski opened up about the tragic scene to the Sun-Sentinel, noting that everyone is simply at a loss for words:

“I’m just literally at a loss for words. Everyone I talked to is sickened. He was the most humble guy around, he never talked bad about people.”

Zalewski wasn’t the only supporter of Rajman, whom maintained an 8-1 amateur MMA record, where he won multiple titles, and a 2-2 mark as a pro, as the young competitor was also well-known around his community for his Jewish faith, and even taught children at a Jewish community school.

He made a mark there, as Rabbi Zalman Bukiet, director of the Chabad of West Boca Raton, told local station WPTV-Ch. 5 about his merits:

“This was a special young man who had a heart of gold. It’s a tragedy.”

Rajman also opened up about the struggles of his life while writing on his website MMAFutures.com according to the Sun-Sentinel report, shifting his focus to his family and faith and writing an inspirational point of view in recent posts:

“I’m most happy and successful when I can help or at least maybe inspire the people around me. If you’re a fighter or not, if you want something, stay at it. Dreams come true even if you doubted it once or twice.”

We here at LowKick MMA send our best hope and prayers to Rajman’s friends and family during this most unfortunate time, and will provide any relevant updates on his saddening passing if and when they are released.