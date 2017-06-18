Matt Hughes’ Sister Releases Statement On His Condition

Matt Hughes remains in stable condition after he was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained when a truck he was driving was hit by an oncoming train in Illinois last Friday morning according to a family statement released by Hughes’ sister.

Beth Hughes Ulrici posted on her Facebook account (via MMA Fighting) earlier today (Sun., June 18, 2017) that the UFC welterweight legend was ‘stable with no broken bones or internal injuries,’ but was not yet awake as he is weaned off of his ventilator:

Official Family Statement “Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support. Please understand that there are many false reports out there by people who say they are close to the family. We will post another update here when we have more news. Matt is stable and has no broken bones or internal injuries. He has some minor lacerations and bruising and is currently being weaned from his ventilator. He is not yet awake and not responding as we would like to see but we see the fight in him. Matts strength and determination along with God’s Mercy and Grace will bring him through this. We ask that you all continue to pray.”

Hughes, 43, was hit by an oncoming train around 10:45 a.m. on Friday when he drove his vehicle onto the tracks, where it struck the passenger side of his vehicle according to details released shortly thereafter from the Illinois State Police. He was then airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, where he will hopefully recover from the unfortunate accident.

Yesterday a report surfaced where Hughes’ longtime manager Monte Cox said his client was ‘awake and responsive’ according to Hughes’ brother Mark, something that may have been untrue based on what his sister detailed above.

There’s been no word on if Hughes Ulrici is referring to Cox’ words or something else, but clearly they want to set the record straight and provide their own personal side of the harrowing situation. Our hearts go out to Hughes’ family, and we at LowKick MMA pray that he continues to improve.