Conor McGregor Proclaims He’ll Make Much More Than $75 Million For Mayweather Fight

After months and months of speculation, yesterday UFC President Dana White gave us what may have been the most concrete evidence that the long-rumored boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather was going to happen.

White revealed McGregor would make $75 million and Mayweather would still out-earn”The Notorious” at ‘$100-plus million,’ and not surprisingly, the Irish superstar had a response to those estimations. McGregor took to his official Instagram account to reveal he would actually be making over $100 million himself thanks to his side ventures:

I don’t need glasses I just like how they look on my face even tho they tilt on me cos of my banged up nose and ears I still feel like I look good happy Thursday everyone how’s that 75milli make your stomach feel? It’s actually 100+ milli if we go by the non conservative numbers the fight will actually do and that’s not including my endorsements and business ventures. 28 years of age. Fresh cunt. Doubt me now ???? A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

And you’d probably find it hard to argue with “The Notorious on this one, as his endorsements and other money-making aspects would most likely push him well past the $100 million mark for a fight that could certainly be billed as the biggest combat sporting events of all-time (at least the most current one).

White claims negotiations are only ‘a few days’ away from being finalized, but he may not like what he’s asking for, because the landscape is hard to envision McGregor returning to the UFC for his normal paycheck after fighting Mayweather for the most lucrative payday a UFC fighter has ever earned.

That’s not going to excite the MMA fans looking for him to make his first-ever title defense.