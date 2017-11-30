Conor McGregor’s Father Reacts To Rumors His Son’s Life Is In Danger

Reports have been flying out of Ireland that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s life is in ‘very, very serious danger’ following his alleged Dublin bar fight with a notorious Irish gangster last weekend, but his father, Tony McGregor, doesn’t seem to be all that worried.

‘The Notorious’ MMA star’s father recently spoke to Irish Mirror (via Balls.ie) to offer his view of the situation, offering the stance that it had grown completely out of control and that his son had nothing to worry about:

“It’s grown legs and it’s getting that ridiculous – it’s become funny. We have nothing to fear here whatsoever. There’s no one after us for anything.”

McGregor insisted that he and his family were law-abiding, and offered an odd comparison of his son’s current situation, which he views as almost total nonsense:

“We’re a law-abiding family and we’ve stayed a law-abiding family. As a matter of fact, right now I’m going out to buy my TV licence. I’d view 95% of that story as nonsense and the other 5% is overly exaggerated. And that’s it.”

Finally, Tony McGregor also heard the rumors that the Irish Gardai were preparing to approach his son with an order declaring his life was in official danger, but he also shot down that possibility by confirming his beliefs that guards wouldn’t be looking for Conor because they had no reason to.

With that established, McGregor revealed that Conor was reportedly at home with his son and girlfriend Dee Devlin as their family got ready for Christmas: